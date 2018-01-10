Warmer Temps Going Away

by Shane Butler

Our warning trend is holding on for one more day then it turns wet and eventually much colder again. Southerly winds will help keep temps up through Friday morning. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the lower 70s area wide. Those same southerly winds will bring in gulf moisture and that will lead to a rain event Friday. Looks like rainfall potential of .50 to 1 inch is possible with this system. A cold front will be sweeping the precipitation out of the area and allowing much colder air to spill into the region. Saturday looks sunny and dry but temps only manage mid to upper 40s for highs. It gets even colder with mid 20s setting up for Sunday morning. We stay in the cold and dry weather pattern through most all of next week. Old man winter says don’t be trying to catch any spring fever just yet!