Winn Dixie Issues Voluntary Ice Cream Recall

by Darryl Hood

Winn Dixie has issued a voluntary recall on one of the store’s ice cream products due to the threat of listeria.

Store officials say the 12-count Winn Dixie brand ice cream bars affected have the UPC code 2114021745 on them.

Officials say the products should be thrown away, or returned to the store for a full refund.