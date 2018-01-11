9-year-old Dies in Car Crash near Eclectic

by Ellis Eskew

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash at 12:55 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of a child. The 9-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was riding in struck a 2011 Mack garbage truck. She was not using a seat belt. The driver, 31-year-old Robyn Elizabeth House of Eclectic, was injured and transported from the scene. The crash happened on Alabama 63 at the 1.3 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Eclectic. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.