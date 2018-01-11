Here Comes The Cold Air Again

by Shane Butler

Our nice little warm up is on the way out and another blast of Arctic air is ready to blow through here. Southerly winds will keep us mild overnight with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Along with the warmth comes moisture and this will lead to a good chance for rain Friday. Rainfall potential is holding at roughly a .50 to as much as an inch in spots. A cold front will help push the rain through and out of the area by early afternoon. Much colder air will spill into the state behind the frontal boundary. Friday temps start in the lower 60s but fall into the 40s late afternoon. Cold and drier air will help clear out the sky and temps plunge overnight. Saturday morning starts in the upper 20s and only rebounds into the lower 40s. This will be the beginning of another very cold week. It looks sunny and dry but temps will remain well below average for this time of the year.