Gov. Ivey Declares State Public Health Emergency as Flu Virus Spreads

by Ellis Eskew

Governor Kay Ivey declared Thursday a State Public Health Emergency as the flu virus spreads across the state.

As the flu virus spreads across the country, it can be especially serious for children. Of the more than 100 people who have died from the flu so far this season, 13 are children.

“Unfortunately, it can cause a lot of complications. Children can get severely sick, actually need to be in the ICU,” said Dr. Claire Bocchini, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Flu vaccines have been less effective in fighting H3N2 than other influenza flu viruses, making this particular strain more difficult to contain.

The CDC believes it could reach near epidemic levels.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, every county in our viewing area is experiencing widespread flu outbreak.

Governor Kay Ivey has implemented the Public Health Emergency where healthcare facilities can follow emergency operation plans and administer alternative standards of care if necessary.

Click here to read the full proclamation.