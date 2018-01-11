Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Voter ID Law

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s requirement to show photo identification at the polls.

U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler on Wednesday ruled the provision does not violate the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama in 2014 began requiring voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls.

Greater Birmingham Ministries and the NAACP filed the lawsuit in December of 2015, challenging the law as an infringement on voting rights. The lawsuit contends Alabama politicians knew that black and Latino voters “disproportionately lack the required photo ID.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)