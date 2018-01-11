Montgomery Co. Inmate Charged with 2015 Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the May 23, 2015, shooting death of Deandre Mungro, 20, of Montgomery.

MPD detectives charged Eric Abram, 23, of Montgomery with one count of capital murder. Abram was located in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Shenandoah Drive at about 9 p.m. on May 23, 2015, in reference to a subject shot. There, they located Mungro, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Abram as the suspect.