One More Warm Day, Falling Temps Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be another mostly cloudy and very mild day across Alabama; the high will be in the lower 70s and we will mention the chance of a few passing showers. Enjoy today, because it will be a while before we are this warm again.

TEMPS TAKE A TUMBLE: Rain will be widespread across Alabama tomorrow, and temperatures will fall through the day. We will be in the 60s during the early morning hours, in the 50s by midday, and into the lower 40s by mid to late afternoon. As colder air invades our state, rain will change over to a “wintry mix” of sleet, freezing rain, and snow over the Tennessee Valley of extreme North Alabama, but there are no worries for us in southern sections of the state.

FRIGID WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry but very cold. Partly sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 40s, with blustery north winds. We drop into the lower 20s by daybreak Sunday. During the day Sunday the sky will be sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks cold and dry; a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Tuesday in the wake of a clipper. We warm up late in the week with some risk of showers around Friday January 19 or Saturday January 20.

Have a great day!

Ryan