Pioneer Electric Cooperative Looking for Talented Students for Annual Montgomery Youth Tour

Greenville company giving high school juniors chance to meet lawmakers and visit historic landmarks in Capital City

by Kimberly Hyde

“It’s honestly a life-changing experience even though it’s just a week long.”

That’s the way Fort Dale Academy Senior Braxton Daniels describes his experience on last year’s Montgomery Youth Tour.

“It was just nice to get together with other students that have the same goals as you,” said Daniels.

Thanks to Pioneer Electric Cooperative, last March Daniels joined 150 other students from across Alabama to tour the Capital City and meet legislators.

“It’s just awesome to be able to see and experience what goes on everyday to keep the state running,” Daniels said.

The Cooperative is now taking applications for this year’s contest. It’s open to juniors at 19 high schools in the nine county region Pioneer Electric serves.

Youth Tour Coordinator Casey Rogers says eight students will be chosen for the all-expenses paid trip which will be March 6-8. While in Montgomery, she says they’ll learn how electricity impacts government policy.

“It gets them thinking about what it takes to provide electricity for our areas into the rural communities in Alabama,” said Rogers. “It’s one of the various ways that we get to give back to our communities that we serve.”

The experience is something Daniels says will serve him well.

“For me to open up and to gain new friends and to start building these lasting relationships that will soon prepare me for college,” he said.

Applications for the Montgomery Youth Tour are available at the Pioneer Electric Cooperative office in Greenville or on its website: http://www.pioneerelectric.com/content/youth-tour. The deadline to apply is January 22. Interviews are January 25.

From the eight students selected, two will go on to the Rural Electric Youth Tour in Washington D.C. in June.