Road Safety Concerns in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some Dallas County residents say they’re concerned for their safety because of the condition of two of the roads in their community.

Selmont residents say a lack of striping on Roosevelt Avenue has them afraid someone is going to get hurt.

They say its especially hard to distinguish between lanes of traffic at night especially when its raining.

They say recurring pot holes on Tipton Street are also dangerous.

And they’re also causing damage to vehicles.

“It’s in bad shape, it really and truly is. You got patches high, some low, its un-level. Its a shame that this road have to be like this,” saidBrenda Page Smith.

Commissioner Valerie Reubin represents the area on the county commission.

Reubin says she’s been reaching out to state officials for money to help fix roads.