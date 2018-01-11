Superintendent Fears Loss Of Accreditation In Montgomery Public Schools, Says “Major Changes” Still Needed

by Jalea Brooks

Interim State Superintendent, Dr. Ed Richardson says there’s a need for new plans to fix the serious financial and academic concerns in Montgomery Public schools and fears they could soon face bigger issues.

In a blunt assessment of the intervention process so far at a State School board meeting Thursday, Richardson told board members that the intervention is taking more time than it should, and fears the school system could be well on its way to losing its accreditation if some drastic changes aren’t made quickly.

From his experience, the interim superintendent said financial stability, undue influence in the day to day operations of the system by board members and whether or not students are making continuous progress are three factors that typically affect accreditation; three areas Richardson says the system is doing poorly in.

Richardson and he says he plans to present an “aggressive” plan by January 26th to Montgomery County Board members to address the struggling MPS Budget and the academic issues.

Last month, The Montgomery County school board voted on a budget for the next school year, one that Richardson says he doesn’t agree with. “There’s included cutting 114 teachers and a number of 30 or 40 para-professionals and all that which is certainly not compatible with improving the instructional program”. He says says his biggest issue was the amount of teachers that would be let go, and that his intentions in his new plan will be to “not affect the classroom”

Consolidation is likely on the horizon for many schools within the system. Richardson says the district will consider selling the currently empty school buildings or other vacant lots to help offset the deficit.

As for the search for the new superintendent a new search firm has been announced to help fill the vacancy, but with financial uncertainty still looming Richardson says “that’s not what I would recommend”.

Richardson says he has had some concerns about filling the position and explained “It’s a prerogative of the board if they wish to do that that’s fine, and we’ll simply have to cut out more money out of the budget”.

Richardson says he will also be submitting a packet to the Montgomery County School board answering several questions including what criteria were used to justify intervention, what it will take to remove the intervention and how long it will take.