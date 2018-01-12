Boil Water Notice in Effect in Hayneville

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A broken water main has left most of the people in the town of Hayneville without water and compromised the town’s water system.

Mayor David Daniel says a boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

He says people will need to boil their water for at least a minute before they drink it.

Or use it to cook, prepare food, or wash dishes.

Daniel says situation was caused by a water main leak.

“We have a large leak somewhere in the Hayneville area and it reduced the water pressure in most of the homes here and some homes are completely without water,” he said.

Daniel says the town is making every effort to find the leak and get it fixed as soon as possible.