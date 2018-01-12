Brutally Cold Nights Ahead

by Ben Lang

Its a complete weather-180 from Thursday. Friday afternoon temperatures are trending some 20-30 degrees cooler than Thursday afternoon temperatures. The cold front has exited east Alabama, and now cold air will continue to filter into the state through tonight. Low temperatures range from 25 to 30 degrees, and it will remain rather breezy tonight. Expect wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s through Saturday morning.

We’ll warm up a little on Saturday with highs in the low and mid 40s, under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night will be very cold with lows falling to the low 20s for most. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll close out the weekend on a cold note, with lows in the low to mid 20s on Sunday night.

Monday will be our warmest day through next Thursday, but its hardly what would be considered a warm day. High temperatures could briefly reach the lower 50s during the afternoon. An interesting development in the models from yesterday afternoon is the introduction of a snow band just behind Tuesday’s cold front. For now, we’ve added a low chance for wintry precip in the Tuesday/early Wednesday time-frame. We will continue to update the forecast as it becomes more clear what will happen. Snow or not, Tuesday night will be very cold with lows near 20, and Wednesday night could be even colder with lows in the teens. A slow warming trend is possible late next week into next weekend.