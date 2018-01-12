Montgomery School Board Chooses Interim Superintendent

by Stefanie Hicks

The Montgomery County School Board has selected Ann Moore as interim superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. Moore is the former superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.

The board interviewed Moore and Larry Dichiara in a special meeting today. Dichiara is the former superintendent of Phenix City Schools, and the head of the state intervention of Selma City Schools.

The board recently agreed to settle an AEA lawsuit, and part of the agreement allows them to name an interim superintendent now, and a permanent superintendent at a later date.