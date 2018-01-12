New MPS Interim Superintendent Ready to Get to Work

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted six to one to approve Dr. Ann Roy Moore for the interim MPS superintendent Friday. She is a former superintendent of Huntsville City Schools and also worked on the team for the Selma City Schools state intervention.

She says she looks forward to getting to work.

Ann Roy Moore “coming in I would have to do an assessment of all the issues on the table and try to disseminate and decide which are the strongest issues and then deal with those. and we will be moving into the assessment time frame and also the end of school time frame where you have to make decisions on issues with employees and transfers and student enrollment and all that.”

Back in september, the Alabama education association filed a lawsuit against the state.

The suit charged the state was exceeding its authority in overseeing local board operations with the appointment of Dr. Reginald Eggleston.

As part of a settlement with the AEA, the board needed to select an interim superintendent by February 5th.

School board member Melissa Snowden says they have needed a person to fill this role for a long time.

“I think it’s important. We need a superintendent that has been a seasoned superintendent that knows the duties and operations of the superintendent. We need a superintendent that can express the needs to the state department of what our needs are and what our concerns are. I feel that MPS needs a true leader for our community and our district and I do believe that is with having a local superintendent,” said Snowden.

On January 26th, the state will give its plan for intervention.

Moore says she looks forward to clarifying what the state has in mind and to take care of those issues as soon as possible.