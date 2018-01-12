Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Wetumpka Man

by Lillie Dunn

A single-vehicle crash at 12:40 a.m. today, Jan. 12, has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.

Daxon Earl Whitaker, 45, was killed when the 2002 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Whitaker, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 111 near the four mile marker, approximately two miles north of Wetumpka.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.