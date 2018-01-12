Temperatures Take a Tumble Today

by Ryan Stinnett

The high for today has already occurred; lower 60s. As the front swings through the state, widespread rain and gusty winds are occurring, but nothing expecting severe. A decent rainfall for most locations receiving one-half to one inch of rain. Temperatures will fall fast after frontal passage going from the 60s down through the 50s and 40s, and by late this afternoon 30s will be settling into the area as winds become blustery from the northwest. Fr tonight, expecting mainly cloudy and cold conditions as lows fall into the upper 20s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be breezy and very cold with a clearing sky. Most of South/Central Alabama will only see highs in the 40s, with a north wind of 10-20 mph it will be feeling much colder. Saturday night will be clear and cold, with lower 20s by first thing Sunday morning. Despite a sky full of sunshine, highs Sunday will stay in the mid 40s.

MORE ARCTIC AIR NEXT WEEK: Monday will start off cold with mid 20s, and we are going to see a bit of a warm up by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but then much colder air arrives by early Tuesday. A weak clipper system will pull down another surge of Arctic air for midweek and it could very well be the coldest air so far this winter. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 40s, while Wednesday will likely stay in the 30s all day. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and upper teens. Toward the end of the week, temperatures begin a slow warming trend and it seems like the next chances of showers will come over the following weekend.

Stay warm!

Ryan