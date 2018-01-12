Troy Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash

by Lillie Dunn

A two-vehicle crash at 6:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, has claimed the life of a Troy man.

Martin Reyes, 29, was killed when his 1997 Pontiac Sunfire struck a 2012 Mack Truck driven by Meredith Douglas Street Jr., 59, of Alabaster.

Reyes, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Street was not injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.