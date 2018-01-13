Very Cold Saturday Night

by Ben Lang

It took a while for the clouds to clear this afternoon, and that held high temperatures in the 30s for most. Its going to be a very cold night with lows temperatures in the low 20s. Winds won’t be as brisk tonight, but wind chill temps could still drop into the teens at times. Sunday should be a little warmer, with highs temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Some clouds may move in during the afternoon, but otherwise expect a decent bit of sunshine. Sunday night will be cold with lows in the mid 20s.

MLK day will be a little warmer with highs reaching the mid 50s for some. Should be a sunny day, and Monday night lows fall to near 30 degrees. Some intrigue remains for Tuesday, with the possibility of some snow Tuesday night. However, models have trended drier for our viewing area, and now keep the snowfall across north Alabama. We’ll keep a slight chance for snow in for Tuesday/Wednesday, as its totally possible that models trend back to where they were yesterday between now and Tuesday.

Another shot of cold air arrives Tuesday night, snow or not. Low temperatures drop to near 20 degrees, and highs will be in the 30s on Wednesday. Wednesday night lows will be in the teens. After that, we’re on a warming trend heading into next weekend. However, a chance for rain arrives with the warmer temperatures. For now though, looks like we could be back into the low 60s next Sunday.