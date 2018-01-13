Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept. Helps Habitat for Humanity

by Danielle Wallace

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department helped Habitat for Humanity restore a home Saturday.

They are turning a house into a home for Jonathon Bryant. It will be the first home he’s owned.

“I guess this is the serve part of protect and serve. We get a chance to go back out into the community and if you can improve the community, you can improve the way of life and everything else for everybody here. It makes it easier for everybody else,” says Lt. Randy Pollard.

The home is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Rehab program, a program that renovates homes for families.

“It’s an older house, but they’ve got it looking good,” says Bryant.

Just like many homeowners, Bryant is putting in the work for his new home, 400 hours to be exact alongside volunteers.

“It means so much to me for everybody to come together to work on my house is an honor,” says Bryant.

“The first that I saw when he walked up-he had a big smile on his face,” says Lt. Scott Cone.

The program relies on volunteers to make each project come to life…From beautifying the outside of the property to the renovations inside.

“It’s a wonderful program and it involves the community,” says Mike Senn, Director of Construction for Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity.

The project is an effort that gives homeowners like Bryant a peace of mind.

“To have a home-is something to keep you grounded. It’s somewhere for you to call home, it’s somewhere stable that’s really it.That’s what home means to me,” says Bryant.

Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity renovates 3 to 4 houses and build 2 to 3 new ones each year.