Another Cold Night; Snow This Week?

by Ben Lang

The sunshine helped us out this afternoon, bumping temperatures into the mid forties and even some low 50s. An area of cloudcover is currently producing some snow flurries across Mississippi, and those will push east into Alabama tonight. The air at the surface is so dry here though, that its unlikely any flurries would be able to reach the surface before evaporating. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, falling into the low and mid 20s again overnight.

MLK day looks warmer and sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Monday night’s lows will be near 30 degrees.

Lots of uncertainty remains for Tuesday with the possibility of snow behind the arrival of another Arctic front. That potential exists late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. Models today indicate a higher probability of at least light snow than yesterday, but its still too early to nail down specifics. Keep up to date with changes to our forecast between now and Tuesday. Low temps will probably drop to the teens Wednesday night, but a warming trend is expected for the rest of the week. Rain is possible next weekend with high temps back near 60 degrees.