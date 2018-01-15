by Shane Butler

Another round of Arctic air is on the way and just behind it will be a wintry precipitation threat. Tuesday starts out mostly sunny and temps will actually climb into the upper 40s by noon but after that temps fall throughout the afternoon. Most spots will reach the freezing mark by mid evening and continue falling overnight. The air just behind the Arctic front will be moist and that will lead to snow showers Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations of .25 to .1 inch will be possible but we do expect a few spots snagging 2 inches. The snowfall event will be done before sunrise Wednesday. We expect a sunny day but temps won’t climb out of the 30s. The rest of the week looks mostly clear and cold. A nice little warming trend begins Friday and continues through the weekend. Mid to upper 60s will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. That’s going to feel really nice after we deal with the next couple of days.