Butler County Honors King’s Life, Legacy

More than 500 community members, local officials and state dignitaries gather in Greenville to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

by Kimberly Hyde

Through heartfelt song and a hearty breakfast, hundreds gathered in Butler County Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I came out here today to celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he did for not only for America but around the world,” said Tanisity Smith.

Each year, the Butler County Civic League marks the MLK holiday with the Freedom Breakfast. The occasion symbolizes everything Dr. King stood for.

“We thank him for the service that he rendered, the leadership that he gave us to help us be where we are today,” said George Cook, Chairman of the Butler County Civic League.

Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook was keynote speaker. He spoke of the importance that service plays in community.

“We’re all here in this country together,” said Chief Cook. “We’re much needed in different areas and as long as we can come together as a country, a state, a county and city, and work together and never leave anyone alone or aside that they’re not important.”

That message was taken to heart by everyone, including student and JROTC member Cameron Shabazz.

“Just to help the community you know,” said Shabazz. “It’s a special day to come together to celebrate one special man.”

Senator Hank Sanders and House Representative Chris Sells, as well as a host of Butler County representatives spoke during Monday’s Freedom Breakfast.