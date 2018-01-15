Governor Ivey Announces U.S. Civil Rights Trail, 30 Sites in Alabama

by Jalea Brooks

Visitors can literally walk in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Medgar Evers, John Lewis and other African -American activists thanks to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Governor Kay Ivey made Alabama’s announcement of the civil rights trail at a birthday celebration for the late Dr. Martin Luther King at his former church, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

The trail includes over 130 churches, court houses, schools, museums and other landmarks where major events in the civil rights movement occurred. 30 of the sites are in Alabama, the most of any other state.

The announcement marks the first time Southern tourism departments have worked together to link the country’s most important civil rights sites. More information available here.