Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. In Montgomery; Statue Coming This Summer

by Jalea Brooks

It was a day of reflection, as many around the nation honored the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church held its 43rd birthday celebration for the civil rights icon but those in attendance also got a gift themselves; a first look at the statue Of Dr. King that will stand right outside of Kings former church.

City, State and County officials unveiled the renderings to an excited audience. The life-sized statue will be sculpted by Ronald McDowell a sculptor from Tuskegee.

The statue of Dr. King will officially be unveiled August 28th, which is also the anniversary of his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.