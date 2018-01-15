Milder Monday, Snow Showers and Frigid Temps Late Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Monday is starting off cold with mid and upper 20s, but we warm up nicely under a sky full of sunshine; afternoon highs will climb into the lower to mid 50s. This will be considered a heat wave, compared to the weather this weekend, and then for midweek as well.

INTO THE DEEP FREEZE: Dangerously cold temperatures will arrive Tuesday as a clipper system pushes a cold front across the state. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s Tuesday, will fall below freezing by mid afternoon, and will continue to fall through the 20s and into the lower teens overnight, with even the possibility of some single digits for those colder spots Wednesday morning. Wind chills will once again be a factor and will be in the single digits, and possibly as low as single digits below zero. For Wednesday, highs look to remain below freezing all day, with upper 20s and lower 30s for areas as far south as Interstate 20. Wednesday night will another very cold night with lows in the lower teens.

THINGS COULD GET INTERESTING: When very cold air lingers across the Southeast, it is only a matter of time before moisture from the Gulf heads north and sets the stage for some winter weather mischief for Alabama, just like we saw back in December. This once again could happen Tuesday and into Wednesday. Cold air will be place across the state, and in the upper levels, the flow will remain out of the southwest, which means an overrunning setup for some Gulf moisture and cold air to interact, and this could set the stage for snow showers and light snow over a decent part of Alabama late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Now this is not an overly impressive potential as moisture will be pretty limited.

However, since the freezing temperatures will be in place, any snow that falls will stick, as the ground will be cold enough for accumulations, and that would allow for impacts Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Once again, lots can and will change over the next two days, and it is still too early for a specific forecast, just be aware of the potential.

THURSDAY THAW: Thursday morning will be in the teens to start the day, but the core of the cold air high slides to the east of the area, and that will allow for our flow to switch out of the south, meaning warmer temps. Thursday afternoon temps are forecast in the 40s, across Central Alabama. The warming trend continues into Friday, lows Friday morning in the mid 20s, but the afternoon temps will be closer to the 50 degree mark. These two days should feature more sunshine than clouds.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Warmer temperatures look to continue for next weekend, with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s. Moisture levels will be on the rise and rain showers look to return next weekend with a storm system lifting out of the southern Plains. With the warmer temperatures, any precipitations will be rain.

Have a great day!

Ryan