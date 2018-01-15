MLK III is Calling Out President Trump for Vulgar Comments About African Countries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Martin Luther King Jr.’s eldest son is calling out President Donald Trump following accusations the president used a vulgarity to describe African countries during a meeting last week and expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

Martin Luther King III spoke in Washington on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

King says: “When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don’t even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is.”

He says: “We got to find a way to work on this man’s heart.”

Referring to former Alabama Governor, George Wallace, King added: “George Wallace was a staunch racist and we worked on his heart and ultimately George Wallace transformed.”

