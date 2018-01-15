MLK’s Dream Inspires Dream of Better Korean Relationships

by Alabama News Network Staff

A South Korean Pentecostal pastor says the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words and actions have inspired him to dream of better relations with North Korea.

The Rev. Young Hoon Lee spoke Monday in Atlanta at Ebenezer Baptist Church where King once preached. His remarks came during a commemorative service for the slain civil rights leader on what would have been his 89th birthday.

Using words from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the pastor said he dreams “that little boys and girls from North and South Korea will join together as brothers and sisters.”

The pastor’s short speech came after the Dreamer Children’s Choir from the South Korean-based Yoido Full Gospel Church performed “Amazing Grace” and “Christ You are the Fullness.”

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, will be the keynote speaker at the service.