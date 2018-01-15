Mobile Food Pantry Marks MLK Day in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr led the Voting Rights Movement in Selma back in 1965 and community service marked the King Day celebration.

The annual mobile food pantry is part of a community effort to honor the memory and celebrate the legacy of Dr. King.

Students from Auburn University joined local volunteers to pass out free food to people in the community.

“We’re taking our holiday to honor Martin Luther King and to do what we think he would like to see done and that’s help the community and give back,” said Jeff Harrison, Director of the Selma Area Food Bank.

There were also several other King Day events — including a march to the Edmund Pettus Bridge — and the Selma chapter of the Links’ 25th Annual Unity Breakfast.