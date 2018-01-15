Montgomery County Arrests: January 8-14 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 15, 2018 10:46 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/41Nathaniel Wright Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Donald Wilson Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Keith Williams Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts), Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41Donald White Sr. Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41Brittney Weathersby Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Martez Walters Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (11 counts), Theft of Property 2nd (3 counts), Theft of Property 3rd (4 counts), Theft of Property 4th, & Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Morris Stinson Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41Scott Steele Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Susbstance Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41Ashley Stanley Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41Jeremy Smiley Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41Savill Rush Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Ronnie Rowe Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Kenneth Ross Jr. Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Rodriquez Reed Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Kimberly Pouncy Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Edward Pickett Jr. Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Timothy Palmer Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41Deandre Moore Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41Datris McNabb Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Forgery 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41Clifford McKee Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Kadajuah McDade Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Assault II Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Ladarion Mayes Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Calvin Massey Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Donarian Jackson Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Billy Howard Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree- Arson of Business Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Kiwanis Haigler Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Broderick Gaither Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence II (Assault II) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Brandon Gaither Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence II ( Assault II) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Gabriela Franco-Espinoza Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Deondre Foster Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (10 counts), Theft of Property 3rd, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41James Findley Jr. Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III, Resisting Arrest, & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Claude Foster Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41James Findley Jr. Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III, Resisting Arrest, & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Jeffrey Ellisor Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglar's Tools, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Probation Revocation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Desean Crumpton Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Tyler Comer Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon) Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Dylan Carroll Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Mario Calhoun Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Mitchel Bozeman Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): On from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Keaira Battle Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): By Order Of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41Lorenzo Alexander Sr. Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 8th through January 14th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.