Montgomery County Arrests: January 8-14

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/41 Nathaniel Wright Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (3 counts)

2/41 Donald Wilson Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

3/41 Keith Williams Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts), Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 2nd

4/41 Donald White Sr. Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

5/41 Brittney Weathersby Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III



6/41 Martez Walters Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (11 counts), Theft of Property 2nd (3 counts), Theft of Property 3rd (4 counts), Theft of Property 4th, & Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

7/41 Morris Stinson Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

8/41 Scott Steele Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Susbstance

9/41 Ashley Stanley Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

10/41 Jeremy Smiley Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



11/41 Savill Rush Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd

12/41 Ronnie Rowe Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

13/41 Kenneth Ross Jr. Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 3rd

14/41 Rodriquez Reed Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Murder

15/41 Kimberly Pouncy Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only



16/41 Edward Pickett Jr. Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/41 Timothy Palmer Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

18/41 Deandre Moore Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/41 Datris McNabb Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Forgery 3rd

20/41 Clifford McKee Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)



21/41 Kadajuah McDade Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Assault II

22/41 Ladarion Mayes Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

23/41 Calvin Massey Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

24/41 Donarian Jackson Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

25/41 Billy Howard Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree- Arson of Business



26/41 Kiwanis Haigler Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

27/41 Broderick Gaither Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence II (Assault II)

28/41 Brandon Gaither Arrest Date: 1/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence II ( Assault II)

29/41 Gabriela Franco-Espinoza Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): DUI

30/41 Deondre Foster Arrest Date: 1/9/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (10 counts), Theft of Property 3rd, & Theft of Property 1st



31/41 James Findley Jr. Arrest Date: 1/12/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III, Resisting Arrest, & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

32/41 Claude Foster Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st

34/41 Jeffrey Ellisor Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglar's Tools, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Probation Revocation (2 counts)

35/41 Desean Crumpton Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear



36/41 Tyler Comer Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)

37/41 Dylan Carroll Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

38/41 Mario Calhoun Arrest Date: 1/13/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

39/41 Mitchel Bozeman Arrest Date: 1/11/18 Charge(s): On from DOC

40/41 Keaira Battle Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): By Order Of the Court



41/41 Lorenzo Alexander Sr. Arrest Date: 1/8/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts)



















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 8th through January 14th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.