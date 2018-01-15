Weather Closings and Delays

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is the latest list of closings and delays from Alabama News Network. We are expecting the possibility of winter weather Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. As a result, some area schools, businesses and other organizations have decided to change their operating hours.

– Alexander City Schools – Dismiss at 2PM Tuesday; 3-hour delay Wednesday

– Alabama State University – Closed Tuesday

– Bethany Christian Academy – dismissing at noon Tuesday

– Chilton Co. Schools – Closed Tuesday

– Conecuh County Schools – Dismiss Tuesday at 1:00 pm

– Coosa County Schools – Closed Tuesday

– Dallas Co. Schools – closed Tuesday

– Hale Co. Schools – Closed Tuesday

– Holy Cross Episcopal School Extended Day program – Close at 4 p.m. Tuesday

– Lowndes Co. Schools – dismissing at noon Tuesday

– Macon Co. Schools – Regular day Tuesday, but afternoon activities cancelled. Closed Wednesday

– McRae Learning Center – Closed Tuesday

– Meadowview Christian School (Selma) – Closed Tuesday

– Montgomery Public Schools – will dismiss 2 hours early Tuesday; All after-school activities canceled

– Perry County Schools – Closed Tuesday

– Pike Road Schools – all after after school activities canceled Tuesday, closed Wednesday

– Rock School – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

– Selma City Schools – closed Tuesday

– Tallapoosa Co. Schools – Dismiss at 2PM Tuesday; Closed Wednesday

– Wallace Community College (Selma) – Closed Tuesday

Stay with Alabama News Network as we add to this list. We will also have the latest closings on our newscasts.