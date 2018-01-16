Arctic Air Invades and Snow Arrives Later

by Ryan Stinnett

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for nearly the entire state of Alabama until 6AM Wednesday. This could be upgraded to a winter storm warning sometime today if conditions warrant Snow will begin over Northwest Alabama this morning between 6 and 10am; and snow could reach Intestate 20 corridor as early as late morning (10 am-12 noon). Then continuing to shift south and east through the afternoon and evening hours, arriving in the River Region between 4PM-6PM

As far as snowfall totals, this is not an overly impressive event, as snow amounts should be light, generally two inches or less; isolated heavier amounts are possible. However, despite these low totals, this will be a high impact event due the fact temperatures will drop into the 20s during the day tomorrow, and snow will initially melt on road surfaces, followed by a quick freeze, leaving a glaze of ice. This will make for rapidly deteriorating driving conditions soon after the snow begins. Once the snow begins to fall tomorrow, be in a place where you want to stay for 24 hours.

Snow tapers off tonight, but we drop into the teens early Wednesday morning with little improvement in driving conditions. Roads should improve to some degree Wednesday with very dry air and sunshine in full force, but patchy ice could linger into Wednesday night and Thursday morning since the high Wednesday will be only in the 30-35 degree range.

TRAVEL CONCERNS: It all depends on your specific route and risk tolerance, but just understand roads could be very icy and dangerous across North/Central Alabama as the snow begins to fall.

Remember, with any winter weather event in Alabama, things can and will change. Please keep an eye on updated forecasts tonight and through the day tomorrow as changes are very possible.

END OF WEEK THAW: Thursday morning will be in the teens to start the day, but Thursday afternoon temps are forecast in the 40s across Central Alabama. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid 20s, but afternoon temps will be closer to the 50 degree mark. These two days should feature more sunshine than clouds, and should finish melting any snow or ice left.

WARMER WEEKEND WEATHER: The warming trend continues into the weekend and there is a chance temperatures will reach 60 degrees Saturday afternoon, with a partly sunny sky. Lower 60s expected on Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night; we might even have a few strong storms involved. As we head into next week, the weather should cool back down with seasonal temperatures in the forecast; highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

Stay up to date today and overnight!

Ryan