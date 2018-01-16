Arctic Blast Arrives

by Shane Butler

Temperature will be falling through the evening and most spots hit the freezing mark and drop from there. Snow showers will be developing and moving eastward. Snowfall accumulations of .25 to 2 inches are possible across the area. Travel on area roadways will become dangerous. You will notice NW winds increasing to 8-16 mph. Wind chills will fall in the teens and single digits overnight. A bitter cold day is setting up for Wednesday. Temps will struggle to pass the freezing mark. It will feel even colder with the gusty winds. Wind chills will continue in the teens and 20s throughout the day. This Arctic blast will stick around through Friday morning but after that we begin a warming trend. Your weekend will look and feel a lot nicer. We could see temps in the mid to upper 60s Sunday.