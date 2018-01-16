Dallas Co. Braces for Arctic Blast of Winter Weather

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma and Dallas County are bracing for a winter weather system expected to bring snow and below freezing temperatures to the area.

The threat of the arctic blast has shut down schools in Selma and Dallas County.

And it has community leaders urging residents to be cautious.

The weather system is expected to bring snow, ice and freezing temperatures into the area overnight.

“We’re not expected to go above freezing until sometime early Thursday morning. Stay inside unless its absolutely necessary for you to go out,” said EMA Director Toya Stiles.

Stiles says don’t forget the four-P’s — whenever you’re dealing with extreme cold.

She says its important to make sure pipes, pets, plants and people are taken care of.