Montgomery County EMA Is Ready for Winter Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was Live at the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Tuesday night to find out how emergency officials were preparing with the winter weather threat.

The 911 Command Center is staffed with police, fire and EMA workers. Montgomery Co. EMA Director Christina Thornton says sand trucks are on standby throughout the city to tackle any icy spots that develop overnight. She is watching bridges and overpasses especially carefully as temperatures plunge through the 20s into the upper teens.

That’s why her advice for drivers is to simply stay home until the winter weather threat passes. Temperatures are expected to climb to near freezing on Wednesday with the precipitation ending.