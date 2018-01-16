Senate Approves Bill Requiring Police to Collect Data on Race and Traffic Stops

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to collect data on race and traffic stops.

Senators on Tuesday approved the legislation on a 27-0 vote. It moves to the Alabama House.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Rodger Smitherman of Birmingham, said “racial profiling exists.” During the debate, Smitherman, who is black, described being stopped by police as he and his wife, who is a judge, were driving home after visiting their daughter.

Police agencies would submit data annually. The attorney general could recommend training if he, or she, thinks the data indicates a problem.

The Senate approved the bill last year, but it did not clear the House.

Republican Sen Larry Stutts of Tuscumbia added an amendment to also collect data on injuries to officers.

