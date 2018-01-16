Senator Doug Jones Co-Sponsors Legislation to Protect Net Neutrality

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) today announced he will co-sponsor legislation to repeal the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to end its policy of net neutrality, also known as the Open Internet Order. Last month, the FCC voted to repeal the 2015 Open Internet Order, which the D.C. Circuit Court upheld in 2016. The Open Internet Order prohibited internet service providers from blocking, slowing down, or discriminating against content online. Repealing the net neutrality rules could lead to higher prices for consumers, slower internet traffic, and even blocked websites.

“A free and open internet is crucial for our nation to remain a leader in the global economy, provide our children a quality education, and promote freedom of speech,” said Senator Jones. “Repealing the Open Internet Order would allow companies to raise the price of internet access and discriminate against certain internet traffic. Restoring net neutrality is the right thing to do to protect Alabama consumers and to provide an equitable platform for companies of all sizes to compete for their customers.”

The resolution of disapproval would rescind FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s item and fully restore the Open Internet Order. Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions allow Congress to overturn regulatory actions at federal agencies with a simple majority vote in both chambers. In accordance with the CRA, the Senators will formally introduce the resolution after the rule is submitted to both houses of Congress and published in the Federal Register, and then force a vote within 60 legislative days.