Snow Falls in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Meteorologist Ben Lang was on the road in the Alabama News Network Thunder Truck to await the start of the snowfall Tuesday. Finally, Tuesday night, snow began falling.

It was light at first, but with the temperatures quickly dropping, the snow began sticking to the grass downtown and in the street gutters. Snow is expected to continue falling overnight before tapering off later Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Ben found snow falling west of Selma just off U.S. Highway 80, which was one of the first spots in the local area to experience snow. Heavy snow isn’t expected, but what falls is forecast to freeze to surfaces, making travel difficult until the weather warms up.