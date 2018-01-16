Troy University to Break Ground on New Recreational Center

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University officials will officially break ground a new student recreation center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19 on the grounds of Sartain Hall on the Troy Campus.

Site preparation has begun at Troy University for the construction of a new student recreation center in the area formerly known as the Sartain Hall parking lot.

Construction of the new $25 million facility is expected to take 18 months.

The new 78,000 square-foot facility will include a multi-activity court, a basketball court, a free-weight training area, a circuit weight training area, special aerobic rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and four offices. It features a multi-level walking track.

The facility, spearheaded by the Student Government Association, is ultimately funded by a student recreation fee recommended by the SGA to the Board of Trustees, who approved the measure in May 2015. The $100 per semester fee ($50 for the summer) was instituted in Fall 2016.

Related Posts

Snow Falls in Downtown Montgomery
Montgomery County EMA Is Ready for Winter Weather
Tracking Snow West of Selma
Warming Stations Offering Escape From The Cold