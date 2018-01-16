Troy University to Break Ground on New Recreational Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University officials will officially break ground a new student recreation center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19 on the grounds of Sartain Hall on the Troy Campus.

Site preparation has begun at Troy University for the construction of a new student recreation center in the area formerly known as the Sartain Hall parking lot.

Construction of the new $25 million facility is expected to take 18 months.

The new 78,000 square-foot facility will include a multi-activity court, a basketball court, a free-weight training area, a circuit weight training area, special aerobic rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and four offices. It features a multi-level walking track.

The facility, spearheaded by the Student Government Association, is ultimately funded by a student recreation fee recommended by the SGA to the Board of Trustees, who approved the measure in May 2015. The $100 per semester fee ($50 for the summer) was instituted in Fall 2016.