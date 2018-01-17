Arctic Air In Place

by Shane Butler

Arctic air is over head and we stay in the deep freeze overnight but much warmer days are ahead. There’s no threat for falling precipitation but what remains will still be a problem overnight. Temps well below freezing will allow icy conditions to linger tonight into early Thursday. Abundant sunshine and warmer temps will try to take care of the remaining snow and ice tomorrow. We continue in this cold weather pattern through Friday morning but a warming trends begins that afternoon. Over the upcoming weekend we see temps climbing into the 60s and maybe nudging 70 along our southern counties. After the warm up, another rain maker works through the area early next week.