BREAKING: Taco Bell on Fire in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the scene of a major fire at the Taco Bell restaurant on Zelda Road in Montgomery.

The fire apparently began sometime around 4 a.m. We could see the flames from our Alabama News Network TowerCam from our studios on Harrison Road, just across Interstate 85 from the Taco Bell.

The restaurant is near the interstate, where flames could be seen. With the overnight snow, there aren’t many cars in the area. We arrived on the scene before firefighters.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this breaking story.