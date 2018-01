Dothan Teen Killed in Auto Wreck

Car & truck only vehicles involved

by Tim Lennox

Alabama State Troopers identify the 19 year old woman who died as Cassidy Elizabeth McCallister. The vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor trailer driven by a New York man. He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

The wreck happened about ten miles East of Clio in Barbour County about 7:30 Tuesday evening, January 16th.

No word about whether the icy road conditions contributed to the accident.