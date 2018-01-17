EMA Officials Working Around the Clock

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery EMA officials have been working around the clock, responding to calls.

As we go into the night, officials will still be on alert, providing assistance to people in need. EMA Director Christina Thornton says over 30 accidents have been reported.

Montgomery police and fire departments are assisting EMA officials in locating areas needing street maintenance. Just like other agencies, they ask that people stay off the roads to make their jobs easier. Thornton says we have to make sure that ambulances and first responders to safety in emergencies.

“Street maintenance have been working diligently throughout the night trying to sand as best they can for the safety of their personnel and ALDOT. They were halted for awhile but they’ve gotten back out and they’re trying to do some preventive sanding now on our fire stations and things like that to make sure that all our fire trucks can get out of the firehouses,” says Thornton.

Thornton wants to remind people that their warming station at Beulah Baptist Church is still open for those who need a place to stay warm..