Impact of Winter Storm Continues to Be Felt in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The winter weather event has caused officials in Selma and Dallas County to close schools, government offices and roads.

The aftermath of the winter storm left the Selma area covered in a blanket of snow and ice.

EMA Director Toya Stiles says county roads have been deemed impassible and she’s urging people not to drive.

“All citizens are encouraged not to be on the roadways,” she said.

“Only vehicles should be on the roadways as of right now are emergency vehicles.”

Stiles says another night of freezing temperatures means the dangerous road conditions will last a little longer.

“We’re not going to go above freezing until tomorrow, so that could cause problems as far as icing on the roadways as well as sleet on the roadways.”