Juvenile Dies from Gunshot in Mulberry Community in Crenshaw County

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, January 15, at approximately 2:56 PM, the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person being shot in the Mulberry Community. Upon arrival, deputies located one male juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim later died at the scene from his injuries.

Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation into the shooting death, and agents responded immediately to the scene.

