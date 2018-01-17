At Least 8 Deaths Blamed on Winter Weather

The number of deaths blamed on harsh winter weather in the South has risen to eight – including an 8-month-old baby in a car that plunged into a canal in suburban New Orleans.

Three other deaths in Louisiana are attributed to the weather. The governor’s office says that includes an elderly man who died after falling in a weather-related incident in Pointe Coupee Parish, a firefighter who died after being struck by a car at an accident scene in West Feliciana Parish, and a man knocked off the elevated portion of Interstate 10 in New Orleans when a pickup truck spun out of control on the ice.

In Georgia, two men died in a traffic accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 75. A weather-related crash killed a woman in West Virginia. And a homeless man in Houston apparently died of exposure.

