Road Conditions Worsening Throughout Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

With several hours of snowfall and steadily dropping temperatures, many roads in Central and West Alabama have gone from wet to snow-covered in the overnight hours.

That has prompted several warnings about road conditions. Already, emergency officials in Montgomery, Elmore, Macon, Butler and Perry counties have declared that their county-maintained roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.

Our team of meteorologists doesn’t expect temperatures to rise much above the low 30s on Wednesday, which may limit melting. In addition, with lows expected to be in the upper teens on Wednesday night, any leftover moisture will refreeze.

The best advice is to stay put where you are until road conditions improve and warnings have been lifted.