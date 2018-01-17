Snow Ending, Dangerously Cold Temps Remain

by Ryan Stinnett

The last bit of the snow continues to slide off to the southeast and in its wake, a winter wonderland will greet you heading out the door this morning as much of South/Central Alabama has one to perhaps three inches of snow. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning. We will see a mainly sunny sky today, but temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing in many locations. There will be some improvements in road conditions, but not a whole lot.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for all of Alabama until 11AM Wednesday, while a Hard Freeze Warning, is in effect until 9:00 AM Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 10-20 range. Combine those temperatures with winds out of the north up to 15 MPH, wind chills will be in the -5 to 5-degree range. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur very quickly if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Please remember the 4-Ps… People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. The cold air that will be in place can cause damage to plants and property, so be sure you take the proper steps to protect those. Check on the elderly and make sure they have proper and safe ways of staying warm. Bring those pets indoors as this cold will be harmful or even deadly.

OUT OF THE DEEP FREEZE: After the frigid start to Thursday, we warm up nicely to near 45 degrees Thursday afternoon, followed by lower 50s Friday. The sky will be sunny both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The warming trend continues into the weekend and there is a chance temperatures will reach lower 60s Saturday afternoon, with a partly sunny sky. Mid 60s expected on Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night. As we head into next week, the weather should cool back down with seasonal temperatures in the forecast; highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan