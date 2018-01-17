Stay Off Roads!
Warning from ALEA--Southern part of Alabama
Please advise people to stay home and off the roads.
- US 231 from Ozark to Troy is experiencing major issues with ICE on the roadway causing traffic to completely stop.
- US 84 east of Andalusia we have some stranded tractor trailers blocking the roadway due to the ice on the highway.
- The Dothan and Troy Trooper offices are currently working and responding to a multitude of traffic crashes most of which is due to the icy conditions.
- All roads and bridges in the southern 10 counties we serve are considered very dangerous to drive on.