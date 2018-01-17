Valiant Cross Academy Planning Classes on Campus of Troy University Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Big things are ahead for Montgomery’s all-male Valiant Cross Academy.

The school has teamed up with Troy University to bring 8th and 9th grade Valiant Cross students to the university’s Montgomery campus for classes this fall.

A new agreement will make way for grants to help enhance educational opportunities for both the university and Valiant Cross.

It would also allow university education students to observe classrooms at Valiant Cross.

“In the broad sense, the role of the University is to educate and inspire and to expose students to the possibility of what can be,” Troy University Vice Chancellor Lance Tatum told Alabama News Network.

“What this school really means to me, it’s been a lot. It’s helped me get through some problems in my life, especially struggles with my family, with my grades because I’m not gonna lie, I was struggling and they were determined to get me were I am now,” Valiant Cross student Daccorian Bethune said.

Valiant Cross got its start in 2015 with sixth-grade students who are now eager to pursue their education in a high school setting. Currently, classes are held in the old Dexter Avenue Methodist Church, which is now River City Church. School leaders plan to add a grade each year until the school offers 6th-12th grade.